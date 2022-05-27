Wasim Jaffer is known for his witty posts on social media but on Friday, Jaffer was at his eloquent best as he posted a birthday wish for former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri. Jaffer paid tribute to the multi-talented Shastri in his post in which he wrote about the different hats that the former all-rounder has donned in his career as player, commentator, broadcast professional and coach.

"Pick any iconic moment in Indian cricket in last few decades and you'll find @RaviShastriOfc there. On the field, in the comm box or in the dressing room. Happy Birthday to Indian cricket's man for all seasons," Jaffer wrote on Twitter.

Shastri was quick to acknowledge the tribute and responded to Jaffer.

Thanks, Wasim. Hope you are well ???????? https://t.co/g11jPpSu5D — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 27, 2022

Ravi Shastri was part of the Indian team that won the 1983 World Cup. He went on to play a stellar role in India's triumph in the 1985 World Championship of Cricket in Australia, and was awarded the 'Man of the Series' prize, which included an brand new Audi car.

Shastri had three stints in the Indian dressing room, which included roles of Team Director and head coach.

His last stint turned out to be one of the most successful phases in Indian cricket history despite the team not winning an ICC trophy.

India reached remained unbeaten in Test cricket at home and also conquered Australia in Australia twice over, a big first for Indian cricket.

He stepped down from the position at the end of his contract after the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup and is now back doing his media assignments.

He turned 60 on Friday.