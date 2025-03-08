The fans are eagerly waiting for the beginning of the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which will kick-start from March 22. In the opening match, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will be taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Ahead of the highly anticipated season, five-time champions Mumbai Indians may face a big blow as their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the few opening games. The 31-year-old pacer is currently recovering from a lower back injury which he sustained during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in January.

According to a report by the Times Of India, Bumrah is highly likely to miss the first two to three games of Mumbai Indians as a precautionary measure.

"Bumrah's medical reports are okay. He has resumed bowling at the CoE. However, it is unlikely he'll be able to bowl at the start of the IPL in another fortnight. As per current status, the first week of April looks a more realistic date for him to get back to high-intensity cricket," the TOI report quoted a BCCI source as saying.

"It's standard operating procedure. The medical team will gradually build up his workload and intensity. Unless he is able to bowl full tilt without any discomfort for some days, the medical team is unlikely to clear him."

The BCCI and NCA management have also indicated fitness of both Bumrah and Mohammed Shami will be in focus, keeping in mind the England Tour that follows the IPL 2025.

"How Shami and Bumrah endure the long IPL will be important. Shami is under constant watch. If the selectors get both of them together for two-three Tests, it will be the ideal situation. The team management will also be cautious of pushing the duo to pay all Tests together. Nobody wants either of them breaking down in the middle of a Test, like it happened with Bumrah in Sydney. Too much depended on Bumrah alone in Australia," the report quoted sources as saying.