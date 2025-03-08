Congress leader Shama Mohamed's recent comment regarding Rohit Sharma's fitness during the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final stage was widely criticised. Shama, in a post which has now been deleted by her, suggested that Rohit is "fat for a sportsperson". In a separate post on X, Shama had also called Rohit "the most unimpressive captain". However, as India beat Australia in the semi-final on Tuesday, Shama backtracked from her comments on Rohit's captaincy, and praised him for his leadership in the game.

However, her comment continues to draw strong reaction. Former Indian cricket team spinner Harbhajan Singh questioned Shama's act of criticising Rohit without having proper knowledge about sports.

“Well, there will be people who'll keep on talking about his fitness, captaincy skills. But I just asked a very simple question to that lady who made this remark about Rohit Sharma's fitness, whether she's a part of BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) or any other organization where she understands the rule and also the fitness. What are her own achievements when it comes to sports? So, putting a finger towards anyone is very easy but at the same time, the thumb is facing towards you, so just check yourself too,” Harbhajan told India Today.

“It's very hard for people to actually understand how it is to be playing for India and the kind of pressure a player goes through only that player knows. He's got the responsibility to take the team forward, but he also needs to perform as a player. Rohit Sharma is a very hardworking guy, he's a selfless guy. He's someone who's a leader, who leads from the front, who always puts the team's interest first rather than himself. Good to have a leader like him, a player like him.”

Harbhajan lauded Rohit for putting the team ahead of self.

“I respect those people who respect the fact that the team comes first rather than. I always say, it's now about ‘me', it's about we. How we can play together and win the cup. The captain's responsibility is to keep everyone on one page. Rohit Sharma must get credit for that for putting everyone together in the field, on one page with one mission to win the cup,” he concluded.

India next play New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 final on Sunday