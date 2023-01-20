Australia Women's U19 team thrashed Sri Lanka by a huge margin of 108 runs in their previous clash of the ongoing U19 Women's T20 World Cup. Asked to bat first, Australia posted a total of 159/5 where Ella Hayward top-scored with 36 runs. Later, Sri Lanka could not even come close to the target as Lucy Hamilton and Maggie Clark scalped two wickets and bundled out the Lankans for 51. However, the match also had a controversial moment which sparked a debate over the rules of the game.

In the 19th over of Australia's innings, Amy Smith unleashed a shot towards the long-off on Rashmi Nethranjalee's delivery and went on for a single. The ball went straight to Dulanga Dissanayake, who made a throw towards the non-striker's end. Hamilton, who was standing at the non-striker's end, tried to go for a double but aborted her plan and made her way back to the crease. However, Nethranjalee unintentionally blocked her way as she was waiting to receive Dissanayake's throw and the ball got directly hit to stumps and Hamilton was declared run-out.

The video soon went viral on social media and many fans expressed disappointment at the bizarre dismissal of Hamilton and called it "unfair" while some of them backed the Sri Lankan players.

"It is clearly not out. Clearly cheated," commented a fan.

"Against the spirit of the game," commented another fan.

"This is absolutely against sportsman spirit.. why don't people play fair game," commented another fan.

Sponsored by Vuukle

"But wasn't it wrong that the bowler was trying to hold the batter to make it to the crease?" commented a fan.

"It's out … Aussie could push them around a little bit to get to the crease," wrote a fan.

"Bowler did obstruct the non striker. But neither did she try to reach the crease," wrote another fan.

Australia Women have registered two wins out of their three outings and have claimed the second spot in the Group A points table. On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women have won only one match out of three and are in the third position in the points table.

Featured Video Of The Day

Wrestlers' "Not Another Day" Threat Amid #MeToo Protest