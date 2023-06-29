Virender Sehwag on Thursday shared a picture of his collection of bats from which he hit his famous scores of 309, 319 , 219, 119, 254 and 293. "Bat mein hai dum (Bat has power in it) - 309, 319 , 219, 119 , 254. Pyaare saathi (Dear friend). Lost 293 waala," the former India opener captioned his post. In the Multan Test in 2004, Sehwag scored 309 runs in an innings against Pakistan before he hit 319 runs against South Africa in 2008, which till date is the highest runs scored by an Indian player in a Test inning.

The right-handed batter hit 219 runs in an ODI match against West Indies in Indore in 2011. Playing for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) against now-defunct Deccan Chargers, Sehwag scored 119 runs in an Indian Premier League match in Hyderabad.

In 2006, Sehwag scored 254 in a Test inning against Pakistan in Lahore. Sehwag's 293 came in a Test inning against Sri Lanka at Brabourne stadium back in 2009.

"Most Beast opener India ever had!", "Greatest Opening Batsman from Team India", and "Come back again and hit 293 and save the bat for future generation," were some of the comments.

Sehwag recently gave his take on which four teams will be qualifying for the knockout stage in the ODI World Cup 2023.

Advertisement

"If I have to pick four teams - Australia, England, India and Pakistan. These are the semi-finalists. Australia and England will surely be there because the kind of cricket they are playing - they don't play conventional shots, only unconventional - these 2 teams are pretty good at it. Also, England and Australia are the two away teams who can play better cricketer in the sub-continent," said Sehwag during the announcement of ODI World Cup schedule by ICC in an event.