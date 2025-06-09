Ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia from June 11, South African players Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs lauded right-arm seamer Kagiso Rabada and went on to say that he is "best in the world." The spearhead is second in the ICC Men's Test Bowling Rankings, behind only Jasprit Bumrah, but a number of Rabada's teammates consider him "the best bowler in the world.".

"KG's the best bowler in the world," wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne confidently declared, speaking exclusively to the ICC before the World Test Championship decider, which starts at Lord's on Wednesday.

"Without a doubt, he's the best bowler in the world and I think he's one of those guys that always wants to do it on the big sage and you don't get any stages bigger than this, so I think he's going to be massive for us," he added.

As wicket-keeper, Verreynne is uniquely poised to witness what makes Rabada the star he is - or, in his words, a 'different beast'. The 28-year-old was behind the stumps when his team-mate took that special five-for at Lord's a few years ago.

"Any game that he plays in, any team that he plays for, KG with the Proteas badge, and I think especially in white kit, is a different beast. I know how much Test cricket means to him and I know how much he loves this current team and this space, so putting all of those things into his performance, I think he'll be a massive threat," the wicketkeeper-batter said.

Those sentiments were echoed by fellow teammate David Bedingham, who looks forward to seeing what Rabada can deliver on the unique Lord's wicket, which always offers opportunities for accurate bowlers.

"I genuinely think he's the best bowler in the world. He's played here (Lord's), he's taken wickets here before, so him going well will go a long way to us winning the whole thing. He's an amazing person... and he makes our jobs a lot easier. He's the leader of our attack," said Bedingham.

As South Africa looks to end its ICC silverware drought, its players are hyper aware that it'll be crucial that its stars relish and handle the high-pressure environment that comes with stages of this magnitude.

"(Rabada) gets up for the really big moments. He wants to lead from the front and he takes a lot of guys with him on that journey. So, obviously a big player for us, but he's (also) been complemented really well in the bowling department by everyone else and they've, sort of, found a way to work really well together. No doubt he's the leader of the attack, but he pulls guys with him and guys tend to follow," opener Aiden Markram said.

Rabada earned a spot on the Lord's honour board the last time the Proteas played a Test at the hallowed venue, as South Africa beat England by an innings and 12 runs in August 2022.

The fast bowler compiled a first innings return of 5/52 off 19 overs - and seven scalps for the match.

"I remember the wicket was quite busy. We were in the slip cordon and we were on edge the whole time, because it felt like every ball you could get a catch. But, (Rabada) bowled really well. He used the (Lord's) slope and various angles really well, broke partnerships when there was a partnership to break and did what he does... so special to have been on the field," Markram continued.

Also speaking exclusively to ICC Digital, batter Tristan Stubbs added that Rabada will be in peak damage-inflicting form at Lord's.

"He's an amazing bowler and he's fresh and ready to go, I'm happy he's on my team," he said.

