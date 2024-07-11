Former Pakistan cricketer Wahab Riaz on Wednesday broke his silence on being removed from the national selection committee set up by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), saying that there is a lot he can say but he "does not want to be a part of blame games". The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Wednesday that they notified Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz that their services will no longer be required in the national selection committee set-up. Abdul Razzaq was a part of the men's and women's selection committee, while Wahab was a selector of the men's team.

The statement from PCB comes after Pakistan's early departure from the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 where they exited after the Group Stage, including losses against USA and India.

Following his removal from the committee, Riaz took to X and wrote, "There is a lot I can say but I don't want to be part of the blame games."

Along with his post on X, he also shared a letter, which read, "My time serving as a member of selection committee for PCB comes to an end, I just want my people to know that I have served the game I love with faith and sincerity and have given 100 per cent for the betterment of Pakistan cricket."

He also said that it was an honour being part of the selection panel and to make collaborative decisions in the seven-man panel to select the national teams was a privilege to him.

"Everyone's vote carried equal weight, we made selection decisions as a team & shared the responsibility of that process equally. It was an honour to contribute my part to that," he added.

He also said that it was an honour to support the head coach Gary Kirsten and the rest of the coaching group in their vision for the team.

"I am confident that the team plans the coaches have put together will ensure this team continues to grow into a dominant force as we move forward and I wish them the best of luck on that journey. I am thankful to the people who have prayed for me. I wish nothing but success for the future of the Pakistan cricket team," he concluded.

Pakistan have further confirmed the restructuring of the selection committee with details on its composition to be soon announced. Wahab earlier served as the Chief Selector before being reinstated as one of the seven members of the men's selection committee. The former fast bowler had also travelled with the Pakistan side to the T20 World Cup as senior team manager.

Over the last four years, the PCB has had six top selectors: Wahab, Mohammad Wasim, Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Haroon Rashid, and Misbah-ul-Haq, all of whom had brief tenures.

Wahab retired with 237 wickets for Pakistan since making his international debut against Zimbabwe in 2008.

The former cricketer has played 27 Tests for Pakistan, taking 83 wickets at an average of 34.50, with the best bowling figures of 5/63. He has three four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls for Pakistan.

The 39-year-old also played 91 ODIs for Pakistan, taking 120 wickets at an average of 34.40, with the best bowling figures of 5/46. He has five four-fers and one five-wicket haul in ODIs.

In 36 T20Is for Pakistan, the left-arm fast bowler took 34 wickets at an average of 28.55 and an economy rate of 8.20, with the best figures of 3/18. He is at 18th position among Pakistan's top wicket-takers in international cricket, with Wasim Akram (916 wickets), Waqar Younis (789 wickets) and Imran Khan (544 wickets) in the top three.