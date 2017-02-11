Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh Test, Day 3: Hosts Aim to Tighten Grip on Game

The second day saw India dominate the visitors as Bangladesh chased leather for most part of the three sessions. Double centurion Virat Kohli and Wriddhiman Saha made batting look easy as the hosts piled on the runs with minimum fuss. Ravindra Jadeja used the long handle to good effect towards the end of the Indian innings as India declared on 687 for 6. On Day 3, India will look to make inroads into Bangladesh's batting line-up while the first task for the visitors would be to go past the follow-on score. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Get live cricket score and live updates of India vs Bangladesh Test here.

Bangladesh negotiated the new ball well till the time Umesh Yadav got the better of Soumya Sarkar, who looked good just before getting an inside edge to the keeper. Tamim Iqbal and Mominul Haque held fort as Bangladesh reached 41 for 1 at the end of second day's play.

On Day 3, India will look to pick up early wickets with the new ball and bring the spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja, into play. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will try to defy India's bowling attack on surface that has favoured the batsmen so far. The visitors' first target would be to avoid the follow-on and thereafter reach as close to the Indian total as possible. An intriguing day's play is on the cards.