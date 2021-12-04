Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Pakistan Win Toss, Opt To Bat
Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Updates: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat on Day 1 of the second Test.
BAN vs PAK: Pakistan will rely on the heroics of Abid Ali once again.© Instagram
Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bat in the second Test vs Bangladesh at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Leading the series 1-0, the visitor's could expect a tough challenge from the home side with the return of all-rounder Shakib al Hasan. Pakistan will again rely on the exploits of opener Abid Ali who scored a century as well as a fifty in the two innings of the first Test which the visitor's won by eight wickets. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will need to be more clinical and aim at finishing ahead in crucial junctures of the game. Bangladesh's Mahmudul Hasan, the 21 year-old right-hander, was handed his first Test cap. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Test, Pakistan in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2021, Dec 04, 2021
Day 1 | Morning Session
BAN
PAK
54/0 (14.5)
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.64
% chance to win
PAK 36%
Draw 57%
BAN 7%
Batsman
Abid Ali
33* (54)
Abdullah Shafique
21 (35)
Bowler
Shakib Al Hasan
8/0 (3)
Taijul Islam
12/0 (2.5)
Live Cricket Score, BAN vs PAK
Full and on middle. Abid Ali blocks it back to the bowler.
Shorter ball, outside off. Cut away yet again to point.
Shorter ball, on off. Abid goes back and taps it out.
Loopy ball, on middle. Abid Ali gets forward and blocks it.
Full and on the pads. Blocked out.
Shorter and outside off. Cut away to point.
Full and outside off. Abdullah Shafique defends it with soft hands towards the off side.
Slightly quicker on off. Abdullah Shafique defends it to the off side.
Shorter length this time. Abdullah Shafique gets back and defends it to the on side.
Tossed up on off. Pushed back to the bowler.
Tossed up on off. Abid Ali defends it with soft hand and gets a thick outside edge to short third man for a single.
A touch shorter, on off. Abid Ali goes back and cuts it to cover.
Loopy ball, just outside off. Abdullah Shafique blocks it well.
Tossed up, around off. Ali gets the outside edge past slip for a single.
FOUR! Punished! Full toss and on the pads. Ali flicks it past mid on for a boundary.
Flatter ball, on off. Abid goes back in the crease and blocks it.
Full and outside off. Ali nicely drives it past point for a couple.
Tossed up, just outside off. Blocked out by Ali.
Full ball, on off. Blocked out with ease.
Loopy ball, on off. Blocked out.