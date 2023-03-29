Opener Litton Das smashed the fastest half-century by a Bangladesh batter in T20Is on Wednesday. Litton accomplished this landmark during Bangladesh's second T20I of the three-match series against Ireland at Chattogram. After Bangladesh were put to bat, Litton Das had a lucky reprieve in the fourth over when George Dockrell shelled a catch in the deep off Mark Adair and conceded a six. Das followed it up with back-to-back boundaries and never looked back from there.

In the next over, he hit Fionn Hand for two fours and a six to edge close to a fifty. He completed the half-century next over off a mere 18 balls, making it the fastest fifty by a Bangladesh player in T20Is.

Mohammad Ashraful had hit a 20-ball fifty for Bangladesh against West Indies in the inaugural ICC Men's T20 World Cup in South Africa back in 2007, then a record for Bangladesh.

Das had came close to breaking the record last year when he made a 21-ball fifty against India in Adelaide in the Men's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Coming to the match, top knock from Litton Das, followed by a five-wicket haul from Shakib Al Hasan guided Bangladesh to a thumping 77-run victory over Ireland in the 2nd T20I on Wednesday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

The games was reduced to 17 overs per side after a delayed start due to rain. Asked to bat first, the hosts posted a whopping total of 202/3 in 17 overs with Litton smashing 83 while Rony Talukdar smashing 44. In reply, Ireland could not even inch closer as Shakib scalped five wickets and dismantled their batting line-up.

The visitors were restricted at 125/9 in 17 overs despite a half-century from Curtis Campher. With this win, Bangladesh have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead over Ireland in the three-match series.