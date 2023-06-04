For a batter, there's nothing like getting praise from a bowler, especially if that bowler is the legendary Wasim Akram. As the Indian cricketing fraternity is going ga-ga over the consistent performances of Shubman Gill, Akram joined the bandwagon in hailing the Indian opening batter for his exemplary form. Though there are those who don't want Gill to be compared with Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar yet, Akram found similarities between the Prince and the God from the perspective of a bowler.

In a chat on Sportskeeda, Akram said that the bowlers who are bowling to Gill at present would get the same feeling he got while bowling to Tendulkar during his active days. Akram feels Gill wouldn't just be a superstar of Indian cricket in the coming days but will be will rule cricketing charts all over the globe.

"When I bowl to a player like Gill, even in T20 format, it's like I am bowling to Sachin Tendulkar in one-day cricket in the first 10 overs, when only two fielders were allowed (outside the 30-yard circle)," said the legendary Pakistani cricketer.

"If I had to bowl to Jayasuriya or Kaluwitharna, I knew I had a chance. I can get them out as they hit on every ball. But, players like Sachin and Gill, they play proper cricketing shots. I think he is the kind of player who can score in all three formats consistently. He is a future superstar of world cricket.

After leaving a lasting impression in the shortest format of the game, for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023, Gill would need to quickly shift focus to Test cricket, in the World Test Championship final against Australia.

With KL Rahul out, Gill is certain to open alongside skipper Rohit Sharma. The conditions at the Oval, however, will be tricky for the batter. It's all about how quickly he adapts.