Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly had his say on the ongoing wrestlers' protest in New Delhi and said that the situation should be resolved but declined to comment further about the matter without more knowledge. The wrestlers, who are protesting in the capital, have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. They have been demanding criminal action against Brij Bhushan, a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh, for the alleged sexual harassment and intimidation of seven female wrestlers, one of whom is a minor.

“Let them fight their battle. I don't know what's happening there, I just read in the newspapers. In the sports world, I realised one thing that you don't talk about things you don't have complete knowledge of,” Ganguly said in an event according to a video published by PTI on Twitter.

“So, I hope it gets resolved. The wrestlers have won a lot of medals and brought accolades to the country. Hopefully, it will be resolved,” he further said.

The wrestlers have been sitting on protest since April 23.

However, the Supreme Court closed the proceedings on a plea by three women wrestlers, who have levelled sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan, noting that FIRs have been registered and the seven complainants have been provided adequate security.

"We respect the Supreme Court order, protest will continue," Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik said.

"Supreme Court order is not a setback, it did what it could in this matter," she added.

(With PTI inputs)