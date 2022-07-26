Sunil Gavaskar is an all-time great in world cricket. The former Indian cricket team captain is often considered as one of the most skilled batters ever. He was the first cricketer to score 10,000 runs and once held the record for most number (34) of centuries. During the 70s and 80s, when West Indies were ruling world cricket, Gavaskar impressed with his impressive technique against the Windies fast bowlers. He was also part of the Indian team that won the 1983 World Cup. Now, honouring the legendary cricketer, a ground in Leicester has been named after him.

"Blessed to have a ground in Leicester named after me. This is a recognition not for me but for all those who played with me from tennis ball days to the internationals, my family and last but not least, my fans and well wishers. Thank you all for being part of this unforgettable journey," Gavaskar wrote on social media after the ground was named after him.

Recently, Gavaskar has touched upon the aspects that might help Virat Kohli return to his best form. The former Indian cricket team captain has not scored a ton since November, 2019. His recent form has not been great either.

"If I had about 20 minutes with him, I would be able to tell him the things he might have to do. It might help him, I am not saying it will help him but it could, particularly with regards to that off-stump line," Gavaskar told India Today.

"Having been an opening batter, having been troubled by that line, there are certain things that you try and do. If I get 20 minutes with him, I might be able to tell him.

"It goes back to the fact that his first mistake turns out to be his last. Again, just because he is not amongst the runs, there is this anxiety to play at every delivery because that is what batters feel, they have got to score. You look to play at deliveries that you otherwise won't. But he has gotten out to good deliveries as well on this particular tour."