Gujarat Giants and Manipal Tigers will be going up against each other in match no. 3 of the ongoing edition of the Legends League Cricket, on Monday at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Former India batter Virender Sehwag will be leading the Gujarat based team while the Tigers will be led by former India spinner Harbhajan Singh. With the likes of Parthiv Patel, Thisara Perera, and Daniel Vettori, the Giants are strong side to compete with. On the other hand, Manipal Tigers consist of Corey Anderson, Muttiah Muralitharan, Brett Lee, among others.

When will Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match be played?

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match will be played on Monday, September 19.

Where will Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match be played?

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

What time will Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match begin?

The Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast the Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match?

The Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match be available for streaming?

Promoted

The Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)