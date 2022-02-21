They were and are still considered one of the finest fat bowling duo to have ever played the game of cricket. The 90s was a decade that belonged to the two Ws from Pakistan. Wasim Akram's lethal swing and Waqar Younis' pace and movement terrorised batter all over the world. The duo was a handful on any surface and together they won many matches for Pakistan in the 1990s.

On Sunday, Waqar took to Twitter to praise Wasim Akram after the former Pakistan captain was inducted in the Pakistan Cricket Board 'Hall Of Fame'.

"Pride of performance, Hilal-e-Imtiaz, ICC & PCB Hall of Fame. 916 Inter wkts with 3 Hat tricks.Heroes come and go but Legends are forever. Tribute to the Legend. @wasimakramlive Well deserve Honour @TheRealPCB Proud moment for all Pakistan," Waqar wrote on twitter along with posting photos of Akram.

The post was liked by Akram and soon gathered a lot of lokes and comments from cricket fans.

Akram is the first player to be formally inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame, and will be followed by seven more players -- Abdul Qadir, Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Waqar Younis and Zaheer Abbas -- in the coming days.

"It has been an honour to represent Pakistan over 18 years during which I played in 460 international matches. Every wicket and every run I scored in these matches was priceless. I can't thank God Almighty enough for providing me the opportunity to serve this great country at the highest level," Akram was quoted as saying by PCB's official website.

"I want to thank all my fans who have been my greatest strengths. Their support has been invaluable. I also want to thank my family and friends who stood beside me during this incredible journey," he added.