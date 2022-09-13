Shane Warne is one of the greatest cricketers to ever play the sport and he is regarded as one of the biggest gamechangers the sport will ever see. Warne had a knack of changing the complexion of the game in a span of two-three balls, and this is the biggest reason, he is regarded as the best spinner to ever play the game by some cricket fans. Earlier this year, Warne died due to a suspected cardiac arrest in Thailand.

On the occasion of Warne's 53rd birthday, a post was made from his Twitter handle and it has instantly gone viral.

"A legacy gives you a perspective on what's important. It is about the richness of an individual's life, including what they accomplished and the impact they had on people and places. Shane's Legacy will live on. Happy birthday - always in our hearts," read the post.

Warne, the Australian spin bowling legend, was as enigmatic as a sportsperson could be. A true artist with a ball in hand, a fierce competitor on the cricket field and a bit of a maverick off it. The leg-spinner went from one career high to another and the controversies followed him all along. Warne's rise to superstardom began with his very first delivery in Ashes, cricket's oldest rivalry.

The Victorian was his generation's biggest match-winner with the ball. For him to finish with 708 Test wickets and 293 ODI wickets at a time when the Australian cricket team was full of wicket-taking fast bowlers like Craig McDermott, Merv Hughes, Glenn Mcgrath, Brett Lee, Jason Gillespie and those who followed, is testament to his greatness.

Warne was not just a cricketer. He transcended the sport to become a true Australian icon. The full range of his fighting spirit and wizardry was on witness in the summer of 2006-07 down under, as Warne produced one last piece of magic to help Australia win back the Ashes. His hunger for wickets and appetite for a fight still intact as he walked into the golden sunset.