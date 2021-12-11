India batter Cheteshwar Pujara took to social media platform Koo to share an adorable family picture with his daughter and wife on Saturday. In the picture, the trio is all smiles as Pujara spends his last day with his family before joining the India squad ahead of the tour to South Africa. "Last day at home before another Tour begins! Look forward to the challenge ahead, but will miss these two. #bittersweet #familytime #ontothenextchallenge #IndVsSa," Pujara wrote in the caption accompanying the photo on Koo.

India will leave for South Africa in the coming days, with the bilateral series set to begin with the Boxing Day Test in Centurion on December 26.

India will play three Tests and three ODIs as part of the tour. The tour was recently rescheduled amid concerns over the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

India were also scheduled to play four T20Is in South Africa but those games will be played at a later date.

Pujara, on the other hand, will be looking to rediscover his form in South Africa after struggling with the bat in recent times.

Pujara hasn't scored a hundred in his last 17 Test matches and averages less than 30 in that period.

India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey recently said that despite the poor run of form, Pujara, as well as fellow out-of-form batter Ajinkya Rahane, have the backing of the team.

"I think both with Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, they have enough experience behind them. They have played enough cricket and we also know as a team that they are one inning away from coming back into form. As a team, everyone is behind them and backing them. We know the value they bring to the team. They have played enough cricket to understand what is expected out of them," Mhambrey said in a press conference earlier this month, as quoted by news agency ANI.