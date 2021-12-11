Vice-captain of the Indian Test side Rohit Sharma was seen sweating it out during an intense nets session ahead of a long South Africa tour, beginning December 26. In the video posted by Rohit on his social media platforms, the right-hander went through the paces as he middled the ball and played shots ranging from a straight drive, a pull shot and cover drives. However, the noticeable part of the session was his anticipation and the application to leave the ball just outside the off-stump. With an important Test series coming up, Rohit's focus on succeeding in the longest format was quite evident.

The video was captioned: "Getting started in 3...2..1."

Rohit was recently appointed as the skipper of the ODI side. He took over the reins from former limited-overs leader Virat Kohli. Rohit was also picked as the Kohli's deputy in the longest format of the game.

Rohit was part of a hectic season that saw India play the first half of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the World Test Championship final, a Test series in England, then the second of the IPL in the UAE, followed by the ICC T20 World Cup -- all within a space of eight months.

With a view on managing the workload of senior pros like Rohit, he was rested from the two-match Test series against New Zealand at home, which India won 1-0 .

Rohit Sharma will feature in the Test series which will begin at the SuperSport Park in Centurion from December 26 to 30.

The second Test from January 3 to 7 will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg followed by final Test at Newlands in Cape Town from January 11 to 15.