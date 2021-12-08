Story ProgressBack to home
Rohit Sharma Appointed Team India's Captain In ODIs And T20Is, Vice-captain In Tests
Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday appointed captain of Team India in one-day internationals, taking over from Virat Kohli.
Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday appointed captain of Team India in one-day internationals, taking over from Virat Kohli. The opening batter was also appointed vice-captain in Tests, replacing Ajinkya Rahane. Rohit had been appointed captain of the T20I team last month, for the home series against New Zealand. NDTV had reported earlier that a complete change of guard in white ball cricket was imminent.
