Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday appointed captain of Team India in one-day internationals, taking over from Virat Kohli. The opening batter was also appointed vice-captain in Tests, replacing Ajinkya Rahane. Rohit had been appointed captain of the T20I team last month, for the home series against New Zealand. NDTV had reported earlier that a complete change of guard in white ball cricket was imminent.

