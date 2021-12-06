Cricket South Africa on Monday released the updated schedule of the Indian men's cricket team's upcoming tour of South Africa. The series, which was initially supposed to start from December 17, will now begin from December 26. The first Test will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion from December 26 to 30. The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg will host second Test from January 3 to 7, 2022, while the third match of the series will be played in Newlands in Cape Town from January 11 to 15.

"It is a pleasure for Cricket South Africa (CSA) to confirm the updated schedule for the India men's tour to South Africa. As announced over the weekend, the tour has been reduced from three series to two: the Betway Test and One-Day International series, taking place from 26 December to 23 January 2022 across four venues, following successful engagement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)," the official CSA release stated.

India will also play three ODIs but the four-match T20I series will be rescheduled for later, as announced by BCCI earlier.

"The Test series will form part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODI series will form part of the ICC Men's World Cup Super League, the qualification tournament for the 2023 ICC Men's World Cup," the CSA release further stated.



Here's the full schedule of India's tour of South Africa

26-30 December 21 1st Betway WTC Test vs India SuperSport Park, Centurion

03-07 January 22 2nd Betway WTC Test vs India Imperial Wanderers, Johannesburg

11-15 January 22 3rd Betway WTC Test vs India Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town

19 January 22 1st Betway ODI vs India Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl

21 January 22 2nd Betway ODI vs India Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl

23 January 22 3rd Betway ODI vs India Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town