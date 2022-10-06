West Indies went down fighting against Australia in the first T20I of the two-match series at the Carrara Oval in Queensland. After being put into bat, West Indies struggled to stitch any valuable partnership and were restricted to 145 for nine in 20 overs. Opener Kyle Mayers top-scored for the visitors with a 36-ball 39, hitting four fours and a six during his stay in the middle. Mayers grabbed eyeballs with a scintillating 105-metre six off Cameron Green's delivery in the fourth over of West Indies' innings.

Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist was also left impressed with Mayers' effort, suggesting that he can't remember a better shot in the history of the game.

"I'm sure there has been a better shot in the history of the game, but I just can't remember it!," tweeted Gilchrist.

I'm sure there has been a better shot in the history of the game, but I just can't remember it! https://t.co/4KAN8ue9xn — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) October 5, 2022

Talking about the match, Australia took a 1-0 lead after beating West Indies by 3 wickets.

Chasing a target of 146, the hosts were reduced to 58 for five in the 8th over.

However, captain Aaron Finch, who came to bat down the order, scored a sensible 58 off 53 deliveries to steady Australia's ship.

Finch and Matthew Wade stitched 69 runs for the sixth wicket, before the former perished.

Pat Cummins too followed Finch back to the dressing room, before Mitchell Starc hit the winning runs with a ball to spare.

Wade remained unbeaten on 39 off just 29 balls.

Both teams will now square off in the second T20I on Friday, October 7.