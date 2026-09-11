Much was expected from Kuldeep Yadav after Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement. The chinaman spinner is widely considered India's No.1 specialist spinner in modern-day cricket, yet opportunities in the national team have been limited. While Kuldeep often gets selected in the national team in all red-ball and white-ball formats, breaking into the playing XI has been tough. With head coach Gautam Gambhir reportedly preferring bowlers who can bat a little bit, Kuldeep's opportunities have been limited. However, with a 10-wicket match haul in the County Championship, Kuldeep proved exactly what he can do with the ball if given the confidence to shine.

Playing Yorkshire against Essex, Kuldeep produced figures of 4/70 and 6/50 in the two innings, hence producing a match haul of 10/120 in England. He also gave a useful contribution with the bat, scoring 36 runs as Yorkshire put a total of 390 runs on the board after Essex were bowled out for 284.

"It was a lovely wicket to bowl on because you don't have to bowl quick in terms of pace because the wicket already has pace in it," Kuldeep told Yorkshire Cricket TV after the match-winning show.

"After pitching, you can see there is a bit of quickness, and you just have to spin the ball and put a lot of revs on it. Ultimately, that was the key. If you compare it to Indian conditions, it's totally different. Back home, when you bowl, you will get to see a lot of spin, but the wickets are on the slower side, and the batsmen can adjust sometimes. Here, because of the quickness, if they go back foot, they get trapped, and probably they have to play front foot. That's where you have a better chance of getting them caught behind or slip or maybe short-leg."

Is Gautam Gambhir Watching?

Finding left-arm wrist spinners is quite difficult, not just in India but across the world. Despite his rare talent, however, Kuldeep has only featured in 19 Tests for India since making his debut in 2017.

During the early days of his career, Kuldeep remained on the bench or out of the squad as the selection committee and the team management preferred the duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

At present, the likes of Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, and more recently, Manav Suthar and Saransh Jain have been getting opportunities in the team. Kuldeep has been in and out of the playing XI, with the management refusing to give him the long rope that could see him fulfil his true potential.

With a 10-wicket match haul, Kuldeep has sent a loud and clear message to the management, including head coach Gautam Gambhir, whose bold selection calls have time and again caused a stir.

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