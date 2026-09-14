Pakistan T20I captain Salman Ali Agha left everyone stunned with a triple century in a President's Trophy Grade-I tournament match. Playing for Kingsmen Academy at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, the batter smashed 300 off 336 balls against Markhor IT Solutions, helping his side post 565/7. Salman's remarkable innings featured 42 fours and six sixes, making him the 18th batter to score a triple century in Pakistan's domestic first-class cricket. At the end of the day's play, Markhor were 179/3, still trailing by 386 runs.

Interestingly, Salman's performance came immediately after Pakistan suffered a humiliating 3-0 whitewash in the Test series against England. Salman, who was part of the Test squad for the first two matches, was among the seven players who were controversially recalled by the Pakistan Cricket Board ahead of the third and final Test.

Not only Salman, but pacer Haris Rauf also delivered a standout performance in the President's Trophy while representing PTV. Facing Oil and Gas Development Company Limited at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad, Haris picked up four wickets while conceding just 21 runs in seven overs. Thanks to his spell, PTV reduced OGDCL to 90/5.

Pakistan cricket seems to be in turmoil again after its poor performances in England. Following heavy defeats in Leeds and Lord's, the PCB removed seven players - Rizwan, Imam, Salman Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad - from the squad and sent them back home. The PCB also removed Test head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul from the touring party.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi spoke about the removals, stating that the board was left with no option but to make the changes.

"Every match of a series is important for us, and we are not left with any option, if a player is not performing, but to look for his replacement. The purpose behind these changes is not to axe players from contention, but simply to replace them. Consider (Salman) Agha, who is a very good player, but he could not click for some reasons. He was spoken to about it," Naqvi told Geo Network.

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