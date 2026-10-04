Despite limited access to advanced cricketing facilities and training opportunities, three youngsters from Beed have made their mark through hard work, earning berths in the Maharashtra Ranji Trophy squad. Saurabh Navale, Sachin Dhas and Rishikesh Sonawane have been selected for the Maharashtra Ranji team, marking the first time that three cricketers from Beed have made it to the state's premier domestic squad at the same time, said Beed District Cricket Association (BDCA) secretary Amer Saleem.

"This feat is expected to inspire a new generation of cricketers in the district," he said.

Saleem said determination, hard work and talent took the Beed trio to the Ranji level, adding that the district has produced notable sportspersons in various disciplines, and that cricket has also seen a steady rise in local players' performance.

Prithvi Shaw was on Saturday named Maharashtra's captain for their Group C Ranji Trophy opener against Services in New Delhi from October 11

Maharashtra and Services are placed in Elite Group C along with Bengal, Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, and Odisha.

Squad: Prithvi Shaw (c), Sachin Dhas, Digvijay Patil, Ankeet Bawane, Harshal Kate, Siddhesh Veer, Saurabh Navale (wk), Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Pradeep Dadhe, Tanay Sanghvi, Vaibhav Darkunde, Hitesh Walunj, Rishikesh Sonawane, Atharva Dharmadhikari.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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