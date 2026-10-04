Aaryavir Sehwag, son of former India batter Virender Sehwag, has been named captain of the Delhi U-19 team for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy One-Day Tournament for the 2026-27 domestic season. The 18-year-old's elevation to the leadership role comes after the opener recently earned his India U-19 breakthrough in the three-match Youth ODI series against Australia U-19, impressing in the hosts' 3-0 series sweep. Aaryavir impressed with the bat, scoring 28, 47 and 34 in the three matches in Rajkot.

He had also featured for West Delhi Lions in the Delhi Premier League earlier this year. Aaryavir first came into the limelight after smashing 297 for Delhi against Meghalaya in the Cooch Behar Trophy in 2024.

Sehwag recently opened up about the pressure that comes with being the son of an Indian cricket great.

"I couldn't build a big innings in all three matches, despite getting starts. In the final game, I also got out trying to hit a six after a good start. So I was quite disappointed," Aaryavir had told Sportstar after his India U19 experience.

"I've learnt that you have to divide the game into different phases and build long innings if you want to score big runs. If you want to make a name and earn respect in the cricket fraternity, big runs matter," he added

The teenager knows that his famous surname will bring a lot of focus on him and that opponents might use it to put pressure on him.

"I am quite proud of my surname and my father's achievements. I don't feel any pressure or burden because of my father's name. I am quite proud of what he has done for India," he said.

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