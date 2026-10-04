India all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Harshit Rana's return to competitive cricket has been delayed due to injury setbacks, according to a report. The duo is undergoing rehabilitation at the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. While Hardik has been out of action since the conclusion of IPL 2026, Harshit's last India appearance came during the T20I series in England earlier this year. According to a report in Dainik Jagran, Hardik and Harshit's participation in the upcoming tour of New Zealand remains unlikely.

The report mentioned that Hardik was on his road to recovery after completing batting, bowling and fielding workloads, but suffered a fresh setback during a match simulation after complaining of pain in his right calf. Following an MRI scan, Hardik has been put on vitamin D medication for at least eight weeks and will also undergo bisphosphonate therapy.

In Harshit's case, the report added that the pace-bowling all-rounder also suffered a low-grade left quadriceps pain during the match simulation.

In addition, he also had a fever, sore throat and a cold, and the player will be eased back into action once he fully recovers from these setbacks.

India's white-ball tour of New Zealand, comprising five T20Is and five ODIs, begins on October 22 and runs until November 15. The Test series will then begin with the opening match in Wellington from November 19 to 23, followed by the second Test in Christchurch from November 27 to December 1.

The two-Test series will also carry significance in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. New Zealand are currently third in the standings, while India occupy fifth position.

New Zealand have already announced their squad for the five T20Is, with Mitchell Santner set to lead the 16-man squad.

New Zealand's T20I squad for India series: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith.

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