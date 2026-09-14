The first T20I of the three-match series against Afghanistan began on a dominant note for India as they registered a seven-wicket victory in Delhi. Opting to bowl first, India restricted Afghanistan to 156/8, with pacer Arshdeep Singh returning impressive figures of 3/19 in four overs. Azmatullah Omarzai was the lone bright spot for Afghanistan, scoring 64 off 44 balls. In reply, fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium witnessed a batting masterclass from Abhishek Sharma, who unleashed complete carnage. The left-hander hammered 82 off just 32 deliveries, including seven fours and seven sixes, as India chased down the target in only 13.4 overs.

Despite the emphatic win, Team India's selection decisions have come under scrutiny, with the exclusion of batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi raising plenty of questions. The 15-year-old sensation, who has already taken the cricketing world by storm with his fearless strokeplay, was benched for the opening match as the management opted to field the experienced Sanju Samson alongside Abhishek Sharma at the top of the order.

However, the decision did not pay off immediately, as Samson managed only 10 runs before being dismissed by Omarzai in the third over.

Sooryavanshi's Rise

Sooryavanshi earned his maiden India call-up for the two-match T20I series against Ireland in June this year but did not get a game. As India suffered a disappointing whitewash in that series, the youngster's exclusion became a talking point, especially after his blockbuster IPL campaign.

Later, during India's five-match T20I series against England, Sooryavanshi finally made his international debut in the second game and featured in a total of three matches. However, he failed to make a significant impact and was subsequently dropped for the final match, with Samson returning to the playing XI.

Sooryavanshi's breakthrough moment came against Zimbabwe, where he became the youngest player to score a T20I half-century and announced his arrival on the international stage.

Pressure On Samson?

Samson's journey in the Indian team has never been smooth. First competing with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, and later with Yashasvi Jaiswal, the Kerala batter has consistently faced stiff competition to cement his place in the side. While competition has certainly played a role in his intermittent appearances, Samson's inconsistency has also been a major factor.

With back-to-back centuries against South Africa in 2024, Samson strengthened his case and looked set to become a regular member of India's T20I playing XI. Later, after the management decided to move on from Gill in the shortest format, Samson formed a promising opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma.

However, the emergence of Sooryavanshi has created fresh competition for places. With Ishan Kishan also in the mix as a wicketkeeper-batter, time could be running out for Samson unless he is able to consistently justify his place in the side.

Sooryavanshi's rapid rise and growing popularity have ensured that every omission becomes a major talking point. Going forward, both Shreyas Iyer and head coach Gautam Gambhir could face difficult selection decisions as they balance experience with the long-term potential of one of India's brightest young talents.

What Lies Ahead?

With Abhishek Sharma continuing his outstanding form, it appears that Sooryavanshi is competing directly with Samson for a place in the XI. At 31 years of age, Samson's profile differs significantly from that of the 15-year-old prodigy, who is widely regarded as a long-term investment for Indian cricket.

That said, it may be premature to draw firm conclusions based on a single innings. However, Samson's failure in the first T20I against Afghanistan is likely to intensify the debate surrounding his place in the side. With competition for spots increasing, every opportunity could prove crucial in shaping his future in India's T20I setup.

Featured Video Of The Day

CWG 2026 Weightlifting Gold Medallist, Mirabai Chanu Get Hero's Welcome in Delhi