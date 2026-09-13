India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I LIVE Updates: Azmatullah Omarzai's fighting half-century (64* off 44 balls) helped Afghanistan post 156 for 8 against India in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Afghanistan were struggling at 43 for 5 at one stage. Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi then stitched together an 83-run partnership off 56 balls to bail their side out of trouble. Nabi fell for 33 off 27 balls, while Omarzai remained unbeaten on 64. For India, Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 19. Earlier, India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Score and Updates of the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match:
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: India begin chase!
Fazalhaq Farooqi bowls the first over. He starts with a dot ball before Sanju Samson drives him through mid-wicket for four. Samson then rotates the strike, and Abhishek Sharma caps off the over with a maximum.
IND 12-0 (1)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: Big over! Afghanistan post 156!
6, 6, 1, 4, 4 - Afghanistan cap off the final over on a high! Shivam Dube bowls the final over with Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh having already completed their quotas. The all-rounder gets hit for two sixes by Azmatullah Omarzai, while Mujeeb Ur Rahman ends the Afghanistan innings with two consecutive fours. They have something to fight for on the board.
AFG 156-8 (20)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: FIFTY for Azmatullah Omarzai!
He gets there! Azmatullah Omarzai slams his half-century in 39 balls! What a knock this is from the Afghanistan all-rounder! His side was tottering at 41/4 when he walked out to bat. They lost another wicket, but Omarzai held one end firm and forged an 83-run partnership with Mohammad Nabi before bringing up his fifty.
AFG 132-8 (18.4)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: Run-out!
Poor running from Afghanistan and NOor Ahmad pays the price for it with his wicket. He taps the ball to the right of Shreyas Iyer at cover and tries to steal a single. Iyer collects it well and finds the bulle's eye at the non-stiker's end.
Noor Ahmad run out (Shreyas Iyer) 0(1)
AFG 131-8 (18.3)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: OUT!
OUT! Rashid Khan is OUT! Arshdeep Singh picks up his third wicket. Rashid tries to go downtown but fails to time it properly and finds the fielder at long-off. Afghanistan are seven down. India are pulling things back in the slog overs.
AFG 131-7 (18.2)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: End of Bumrah's spell!
Jasprit Bumrah concedes three runs in his final over. He finishes with figures of 1 for 26 from his four overs. Afghanistan have two overs remaining and should cross the 150-run mark.
AFG 130-6 (18)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: OUT!
OUT! The 83-run partnership has been broken! Mohammad Nabi slams a six and departs the very next ball. He tries to flick a dipping delivery from Arshdeep Singh but misses it completely. The ball rattles his stumps and gives India some much-needed relief.
Mohammad Nabi b Arshdeep Singh 33(27)
AFG 126-6 (16.2)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: 6, 1, 1, 0, 6, 2 - Sixteen-run over!
6, 1, 1, 0, 6, 2 - Sensational batting from Azmatullah Omarzai! He slams Axar Patel for two sixes as Afghanistan score 16 runs in the over. This has been an incredible comeback from the batting side.
AFG 120-5 (16)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: 4, 6 - Afghanistan cross 100-run mark!
4, 6 - This is brilliant batting from Mohammad Nabi! He targets Nitish Kumar Reddy once again, and Afghanistan get 17 runs from the over. They also cross the 100-run mark.
AFG 104-5 (15)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: FOUR!
Azmatullah Omarzai creates room for himself and slashes Abhishek Sharma's delivery over point for four. It is a crucial boundary for Afghanistan. A single follows, and Afghanistan score eight runs in the over.
AFG 87-5 (14)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: Eight off the over
Varun Chakaravarthy concedes eight runs in his final over. He does not concede a boundary but bowls two no-balls. The spinner, however, ends his quota of four overs with impressive figures of 1/16.
AFG 79-5 (13)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: Smart batting from Afghanistan!
All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy comes into the attack, and the Afghanistan pair of Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai target him straightaway. The duo slam a boundary each as the over yields 13 runs.
AFG 71-5 (12)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: End of 10 overs!
Six runs come from Jasprit Bumrah's third over. Azmatullah Omarzai slams the pacer for a beautiful cover drive for four on the fourth delivery. India, however, remain in control of the game. They need just one more wicket to expose Afghanistan's tail.
AFG 56-5 (10)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: 50 up for Afghanistan!
Afghanistan bring up their 50 in the ninth over. They will now bank on the experienced pair of Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai, who have the responsibility of bringing the side back into the game.
AFG 50-5 (9)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: Bowled him!
OUT! Varun Chakaravarthy cleans up Darwish Rasooli with a flipper! The Indian bowlers have rattled the Afghanistan batting line-up. Half the side is back in the dugout.
Darwish Rasooli b Varun Chakaravarthy 2(6)
AFG 43-5 (7)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: OUT!
OUT! Another Afghanistan batter bites the dust! They are four down with still two balls left in the Powerplay. Gulbadin Naib goes against the spin and tries to hit Axar Patel's delivery on the leg side. He ends up getting a leading edge, and Nitish Reddy takes the catch while running backwards on off.
Gulbadin Naib c Nitish Reddy b Axar Patel 2(6)
AFG 41-4 (5.4)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: WICKET!
OUT! Sediqullah Atal is GONE! Afghanistan are in some real trouble now. Arshdeep Singh bowls a fuller delivery outside off and the southpaw opens the face of his bat to find the short third.
Sediqullah Atal c Jasprit Bumrah b Arshdeep Singh 13(13)
AFG 39-3 (4.5)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: Run-out!
OUT! A miscommunication while running costs Afghanistan the wicket of Ibrahim Zadran. He taps the ball to the left of deep mid-wicket and looks for a couple. Sediqullah Atal rightly sends him back, but Zadran slips midway and fails to make it back in time. Credit also goes to Ishan Kishan for a perfect throw.
Ibrahim Zadran run out (Ishan Kishan/Axar Patel) 11(10)
AFG 38-2 (4)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: SIX! Stunning shot!
2.3 - Oh, my God! What a shot that is! Jasprit Bumrah bowls a back-of-a-length delivery and Sediqullah Atal swats it over the cow corner for a maximum. That is an incredible shot from the Afghanistan southpaw.
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: Poor from Arshdeep!
Arshdeep Singh errs with his line twice and leaks boundaries. He concedes 11 runs in his first over. Ibrahim Zadran plays a beautiful drive on the second ball for four, while Afghanistan get another boundary through byes down the fine-leg region.
AFG 18-1 (1)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: Economical over!
Despite conceding five wides on the first ball of the over, Jasprit Bumrah manages to bowl an economical one. New batter Sediqullah Atal is happy to let his deliveries outside off stump go through to the wicketkeeper.
AFG 7-1 (1)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: OUT! Bumrah strikes!
OUT! Abhishek Sharma takes the catch at slip. Jasprit Bumrah strikes on the second ball of his over. The Indian players are celebrating. The TV umpire checks it for a clean catch, and "OUT" flashes on the big screen. Rahmanullah Gurbaz walks back to the dugout.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Abhishek Sharma b Jasprit Bumrah 0(2)
AFG 5-1 (0.2)
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: Action begins!
Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran are out in the middle. The former will take strike. Jasprit Bumrah will open the bowling for India. Here we go. Oh, no! Bumrah bowls it down the leg stump and concedes five wides.
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: National anthems underway!
Players of both sides have lined up for their respective national anthems. The match is set to begin in just a few minutes. Stay connected!
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: Afghanistan hopeful of fan support!
"We would have bowled first. Unfortunately, we lost the toss and we will think about batting. We will try to put a good total on the board," said Afghanistan captain.
"We have got lots of support from the fans in the past as well, and just requesting them to come support, both teams. I hope they don't forget us, but hopefully they come and support their own player, their own team, and give their energy to the players," he added.
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: Afghanistan's playing XI -
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Ibrahim Zadran(c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: Here's what Iyer said -
"We're going to bowl first, which is what generally happens in T20 cricket. I mean, when you have played in Delhi, you know what the pitch has got to offer and we've played quite a bit of matches over here. So based on that and looking at the conditions, that's really both.
While speaking on his India captaincy so far, he said, "It's been a roller coaster ride, but if you see the previous series which we played against Zimbabwe, there were a lot of positives and the boys were optimistic in their approach. So, that's the attitude we've got to carry in this series as well."
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: India's playing XI -
India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: India opt to bowl!
India captain Shreyas Iyer wins the toss and opts to bowl against Afghanistan. INDIA HAVE DROPPED VAIBHAV SOORYAVANSHI, with Sanju Samson taking his place. Stay connected for the playing XIs of both sides.
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: A good preparation for Team India!
For the Indian squad that will be taking part in the Asian Games, three matches against a full-strength Afghan team with a world class spin attack in Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed and Mujeeb ur Rahman is the best preparation that one can get.
Not to forget that seam attack comprising Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq supported by all-rounders Gulbadin Naib and Azmatullah Omarzai which can pose a few problems if the 'tired' Feroz Shah Kotla track, after a month-long DPL, offers assistance to the bowlers.
Save for the dilemma at the top of the order, the other talking point in India's playing XI will be the spinners who take the field. Gambhir's affinity for multi-skilled players is well known by now, and hence Axar Patel and Washington Sundar are expected to feature in the line-up.
Toss in 10 minutes!
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: How did Samson, Sooryavanshi fare in nets?
During Friday's evening net session, Sanju Samson did look sightly more in control compared to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who got a masterclass from Jasprit Bumrah on how to face quick bowling with movement off the surface. It could have been a case of the youngster taking time to adjust after playing three back-to-back red-ball games.
Also Sooryavanshi could take the Afghan attack to the cleaners with none of the opposition bowlers remotely close to Bumrah's quality. The pace at which they bowl could also suit Sooryavanshi's minimal footwork and stand-and-deliver game.
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: Iyer on the eve of the match -
On the selection dilemma involving the three opening options between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer said having all of them in the squad was a luxury and whoever gets the opportunity would have the team's backing.
"Whoever gets the opportunity, definitely it's for the team's benefit. And the players sitting outside, it's important that I have an interaction with them along with the coach and give them that confidence. No matter what, you will get your opportunity when the day comes."
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: Sooryavanshi or Samson?
India face a dilemma over whether to opt for 'Boy Wonder' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's no-holds-barred aggression or stick with the experience and unmatched flair of Sanju Samson as they take on Afghanistan in the opening game today.
While Sooryavanshi was drafted in the playing eleven in England at the expense of Samson, it is only fair to mention that by the last match of the series, the 15-year-old had to make way for his senior partner's return.
It is not a straightforward choice although Samson-Abhishek Sharma is a more stable T20I pair which has done fairly well. One can only hope that Gambhir and skipper Shreyas Iyer will give equal chances to both Samson and Sooryavanshi if possible before finalising the XI for the Asian Games matches in Japan.
India vs Afghanistan LIVE: Squads -
India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor ul Rahman, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Nangeyalia Kharoti
Welcome folks!
Hello everyone, welcome to NDTV's live blog for the India vs Afghanistan first T20I. This is the final international series for both teams before they begin their Asian Games 2026 campaigns. Stay connected for live scores and updates.