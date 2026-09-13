The first India vs Afghanistan T20I in New Delhi on Sunday witnessed a historic first. In a first-ever instance at an international sporting event, the national song 'Vande Mataram', penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, was played after the national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' before the start of India's first T20 International against Afghanistan on Sunday. As per the directive of the Union Home Ministry, all six stanzas were played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with the national anthem (52 seconds) and the national song (3 minutes and 10 seconds) taking a total of 4 minutes and 2 seconds.

On February 6, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines governing the rendition of 'Vande Mataram' as part of the 150th-anniversary commemorations of the national song.

The guidelines prescribed an official rendition lasting 3 minutes and 10 seconds and required everyone present to stand at attention while the song was being played.

They also approved the rendition of the complete six-stanza version at formal government functions attended by the President or Governors, before and after presidential addresses broadcast on radio and television, when the National Flag is brought on parade, and on other similar occasions.

The first two stanzas of 'Vande Mataram' were chosen as the national song in 1937 by the Indian National Congress, while the Constituent Assembly of India recognized it as the National Song in 1950.

Since this is the first time it has been played at a sporting venue, it will be interesting to find out whether both the national anthem and the national song are rendered at upcoming ICC events.

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