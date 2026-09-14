Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian women's cricket team on winning the Women's Asia Cup, calling it a "proud moment" and lauding their confidence and consistency throughout the tournament. India won the Women's Asia Cup for a record-extending eighth time, defeating Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the 2026 Asia Cup final on Sunday. Taking to X, PM Modi said, "A proud moment for Indian cricket! Congratulations to the Women's team on winning the Asia Cup. Their confidence, consistency and remarkable spirit were on full display throughout the tournament. May this triumph inspire millions of youngsters across the country to play more and shine."

The Women in Blue starred across all departments to avenge their 2024 final loss to Sri Lanka, as they continued to boss the Lankan side in the Asia Cup finals. This was India's sixth win against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup finals, including the ODI format and the 2004 tournament when India beat Sri Lanka 5-0 in the two-team tournament.

India posted a strong total of 183/5, with Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana setting things up with a record 129-run stand for the opening wicket and scoring strong half-centuries. The Indian bowlers backed things pretty well as Shree Charani picked up four wickets, while Deepti Sharma also scalped two wickets to take the Women in Blue home.

Shafali and Mandhana laid the foundation for the win with their 129-run stand. Shafali smashed 68 from 39 balls and also hit the fastest half-century in the history of the tournament, when she raised her bat for the milestone off just 24 deliveries. Mandhana made a composed 59 from 39 balls, but Sri Lanka made a strong comeback in the latter half of the innings.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur struggled at No.3, falling for 14 before Richa Ghosh was also removed for 17, while G Kamalini, playing her first match of the tournament, made a five-ball 15 to give the Women in Blue a strong finish.

Brief Scores: India 183/5 (Shafali Verma 68, Smriti Mandhana 59; Mithali Ayodhya 1-33) beat Sri Lanka 111/10 (Chamari Athapaththu 36, Nilakshika Silva 22; Shree Charani 4-20, Deepti Sharma 3-19) by 72 runs.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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