Former Indian cricket team spinner Harbhajan Singh took to social media to express his anger over a story involving him that was narrated by former Pakistan skipper Inzamam Ul Haq in an interview which has gone viral on the internet. During the interview, Inzamam said that Harbhajan was impressed with Maulana Tariq Jameel and even contemplated converting to Islam. “We had a room where prayers were conducted. Maulana Tariq Jameel used to visit us in the evening and lead us into a namaz. After a few days, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif and Zaheer Khan also started coming. Four other Indian cricketers sat and watched us,” he said. “Harbhajan, who was unaware that Tariq Jameel was a maulana, said that ‘I am impressed with this man and want to follow his words',” he added.

In his social media post, Harbhajan completely denied the story and said that he is a 'proud Sikh'.

Yeh kon sa nasha pee kar baat kar raha hai ? I am a proud Indian and proud Sikh..yeh Bakwaas log kuch bi bakte hai https://t.co/eo6LN5SmWk — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 14, 2023

Earlier, the rift between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq intensified with the country's sport's governing body accepting the former skipper's resignation amid a conflict of interest allegation.

The PCB issued a statement on Thursday stating that it had accepted the legendary player's resignation.

"Pakistan Cricket Board has accepted Inzamam-ul-Haq's resignation as the chairman of the national men's selection committee and junior selection committee and will announce his replacement in due course.

"Inzamam-ul-Haq voluntarily stepped down from his position on 30 October in order to offer the PCB the opportunity to conduct a transparent inquiry about the conflict of interest allegations," said the PCB statement.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)