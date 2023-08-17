The social media is a gold-mine of content. Some of them are funny to the core. While there are several negative side of social media, sometimes it can throw gems which can lift the mood. One such video which has gone viral is that of Kolkata Knight Riders star Venkatesh Iyer. Iyer has been quite impressive in the Indian Premier League, but this time he took the cake with his acting skills. He recreated a video where he cane be seen at the non-striker's end at an indoor training facility. As the bowler is about to bowl, Iyer runs towards the striker and discuss field placements. A similar kind of meme video went viral recently.

In a recent conversation, Venkatesh recalled playing against Dhoni's CSK, and how the former India captain's innovative field setup led to his downfall.

"I and one more guy was batting. There were two fielders on the off-side - a short third man and covers. Everything was fine before he just called a fielder and placed it the other side. The very next ball went the exact same way and he was out caught. He could have had some bad luck too but I was wondering 'Why did it have to be off the very next ball? It could have happened 3-4 deliveries later, right?' Suddenly it felt 'Oh man! What a mind this guy has'," Venkatesh said on Raj Shaman's podcast.

The 28-year-old further revealed that he was left shellshocked by his dismissal, and had to confront Dhoni after the match to ask him about the reason behind his decision.

"Just this year, I was batting and I played a shot and got out at short third man. I turned around and saw 'He is standing wrong. That's not where a fielder stands. He is standing at a wrong position; he should be more to the right. Then I realised 'Oh'. I asked him after the match, 'Bhaiyya, kyu?' (Why?) He said the way the ball was leaving my bat; the fielders should be a lot fine. Then I was like 'WOW! I never even thought like that. To think so quickly then and there, and to understand the angle - cricket is all about angles - to read it is I think his biggest strength," the all-rounder concluded.