Madhya Pradesh (MP) all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer fought an injury on Thursday to return to bat for his side on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy game against Kerala at Thiruvananthapuram. India all-rounder Iyer, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a massive sum of Rs 23.75 crore at IPL 2025 auction in December last year, first came out to bat when MP were reeling at 49 for 4. Playing just three balls into his innings, he twisted his ankle and fell on the ground. The pain he was going through was quite visible and such serious was the injury that the batter had to be carried off the field.

The match continued with MP eventually being reduced to dire straits, and Iyer came back to bat again and ended up scoring crucial 42 for his side.

Iyer's courageous act was praised by fans on social media with his IPL franchise KKR even putting up a post for him.

Pacer MD Nidheesh's 5 for 44 helped Kerala bundle out Madhya Pradesh for 160 and then reached 54 for no loss to gain massive strides in the match by the end of play on Day 1.

For MP, skipper Shubham Sharma top-scored with a 134-ball 54.

KKR bought 15 players at IPL 2025 auction and their most debatable purchase was Venkatesh Iyer at a whopping Rs 23.75 crore.

The team benefitted from his ultra aggressive approach with the bat last season when it captured its third title. He scored 370 runs across 14 matches at an average of 46.25 and a strike rate of 158.80.

KKR retained majority of the performers last season but will be interesting to see who captains the side following Iyer's improbable exit. Venkatesh could be a potential captain if KKR decide to name an Indian leader. Ajinkya Rahane is also in the fray.