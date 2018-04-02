 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Kevin Pietersen Surprises Fans, Tweets A Heart-Warming Post In Hindi

Updated: 02 April 2018 19:16 IST

Kevin Pietersen sent a Hindi message, congratulating the people of India for the increase in the population of Rhinos in the Kaziranga reserve.

Kevin Pietersen Surprises Fans, Tweets A Heart-Warming Post In Hindi
Interestingly, Pietersen's message was written in Hindi, which caught everyone's attention. © AFP

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Monday expressed his happiness at the increase in population of one-horned rhinos in India's Kaziranga National Park. Interestingly, former England captain's message was written in Hindi, which caught everyone's attention. "Yeh bohut achi Khabar hai, isse Padne ke liye mein bohut Khush hoon, india mein appse bohut pyar karta hoon aur aapke jaanwaro se bhi bohut pyar karta hoon. @sorai2018 aapke sabhi pyaare jaanwaro se pratibrad hai. Hum rhinos se suruwatt kar rahe hai. Mein bohut khush hoon," Pietersen's tweet read.

This was not the first time when a foreign cricketer posted a message in Hindi.

In October last year, New Zealand's Ross Taylor showcased his talent in Hindi as he was involved in a funny conversation with former India cricketer Virender Sehwag.

Taylor replied in Hindi after Sehwag congratulated the New Zealander by calling him 'Darji' as he named Taylor. "Well played @RossLTaylor Darji ji . Great effort after handling the pressure of Diwali orders," wrote Sehwag's tweet.

"Thanks @virendersehwag bhai agli Baar Apna order time pe Bhej dena so Mai Apko agli Diwali ke pehle deliver kardunga ....happy Diwali," was the unexpected response from Taylor.

Pietersen, who bid adieu to all forms of cricket recently after confirming the news of his retirement on his Instagram account, was England's second-highest run-scorer across all three forms of the game. Pietersen won four Ashes series and hit 8,181 runs in 104 Tests.

Topics : England Cricket Team Kevin Pietersen Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
Ball-Tampering Scandal:
Ball-Tampering Scandal: 'Steve Smith Is Not A Criminal', Shane Warne, Kevin Pietersen Object To Treatment At Airport
Kevin Pietersen Confirms Retirement In Heartfelt Instagram Post
Kevin Pietersen Confirms Retirement In Heartfelt Instagram Post
PSL 2018: Kevin Pietersen Says Big
PSL 2018: Kevin Pietersen Says Big 'No' To Playing Matches In Pakistan
Kevin Pietersen Says
Kevin Pietersen Says 'Nonsense' In The Past As He Wishes Andrew Strauss Well
Watch: Kevin Pietersen Adopts Baby Leopard In India, Earns Plaudits On Social Media
Watch: Kevin Pietersen Adopts Baby Leopard In India, Earns Plaudits On Social Media
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 28 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.