Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi was involved in a bizarre incident during an ILT20 match between MI Emirates and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on Saturday. Farooqi, who was fired Friday by his Big Bash League side Sydney Thunder following an "incident" last month, bowled a bizaare no-ball, which flew over the keeper's head, before hitting the boundary rope. As Farooqi, who is plying his trade for MI Emirates, was about to bowl the delivery, the ball slipped out of his hand, resulting in five extra runs for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. The incident has gone viral since then.

Kabhi Kabhi Aisa Bhee Hota Hai

pic.twitter.com/Ac4jjGKIIj — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 21, 2023

Here's how Twitter reacted

Gully cricket vibes — REBEL (@ready_to_rebel) January 21, 2023

Some times it happens — Srikanth Madupu (@srikanthvishwa1) January 21, 2023

Reminds me .my gully cricket bowling — (@b_shorya) January 21, 2023

Due to sweaty — SK (@caahmed212) January 21, 2023

Ye bhi Islamabad United ka hai — Babar Khan (@itsbabar__) January 21, 2023

The MI Emirates kept their winning run intact in the DP World International League T20 after pulling off a thrilling five-wicket over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night.

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders put up a strong total of 170 for seven, riding on the brilliant innings of 65 runs from 40 balls by Dhananjaya de Silva. In reply, the MI Emirates were in a spot of bother when they needed 20 runs off the last over. However, Dwayne Bravo and Najibullah Zadran batted smartly and took their team over the line.

The MI Emirates lost Muhammad Waseem early on in the innings for two runs off seven balls, but Andre Fletcher kept them in the game with three boundaries off Lahiru Kumara in the fourth over. Pooran and Fletcher put up a crucial stand of 55 runs and kept the MI Emirates' chase on track until Pooran fell to Russell in the eleventh over for 20 runs off 13 balls.

The MI Emirates' chase was further derailed when Lahiru Kumara trapped Andre Fletcher LBW for 53 runs off 43 balls. Pollard smacked Akeal Hosein for two boundaries, but the MI Emirates were still behind in the game at 129 for four at the end of the seventeenth over.

Sponsored by Vuukle

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders seemed to have sealed the deal when Pollard departed for 31 runs off 23 balls in the 19th over, however, Dwayne Bravo and Najibullah Zadran had other ideas. They struck Russell for three sixes and a four in the final to take their team to a thrilling victory.

(With ILT20 Inputs)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

Featured Video Of The Day

Does India Need A Safety Net In Batting?