Former Pakistan cricketer and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said a rather controversial line during commentary of his nation's second T20I game against South Africa. During the game, pacer Shaheen Afridi was hit on the shoulder by a powerful shot by South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen in the 17th over. It was a lucky escape for Shaheen, who could have suffered a serious injury had the ball hit his face. After treatment from the physio, Shaheen was able to complete his over. However, Ramiz Raja made a startling remark on commentary.

"Just missed his (Shaheen's) face, not sure if it's a good thing or not," said Raja, as per a report by Geo News.

The controversial remark on player safety caused fans on social media to criticise Raja's comments.

Shaheen endured a difficult game in the second T20I, as Pakistan were unable to defend a big total of 205. South Africa reached the target with three balls to spare, as Reeza Hendricks slammed a century (117 off 63) and van der Dussen smashed a fifty (66 off 38).

Shaheen went wicketless in his spell. Despite a good opening over, Shaheen ended up leaking 37 runs in his four overs.

However, Shaheen was impressive in the first T20I, having finished with figures of 3/22.

In the second T20I, batting first, Pakistan had made a commendable total of 205. 22-year-old opener Saim Ayub's 98 off 57 balls set the tone, while late cameos by Irfan Khan and Abbas Afridi took Pakistan beyond 200.

However, the bowling let down the batting on this occasion. Except Abrar Ahmed, every Pakistan bowler conceded more than nine runs an over. Haris Rauf and Abbas Afridi's economy rates were 14 and 13 respectively.

The defeat handed Pakistan a second successive away T20I series loss under the captaincy of Mohammad Rizwan.