Joe Root played the role of anchor for England on the opening day of the first Ashes Test that kicked off at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Friday. Host skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and oped to bat first. England lost wickets at regular intervals but a solid partnership between Root and Jonny Bairstow for the sixth wicket put the side in control against Australia. The surface that has been offered for the game is a batting paradise and Root barely left any opportunity to score on the opening day.

Such good was Root's dominance with the bat on the opening day that he even hit a reverse scoop for a six that too on the bowling of right-arm Australia pacer Scott Boland.

Boland bowled a fuller ball outside off stump and Root sent it over the third man fence for a six.

Watch it here:

Anyone know what Rooty had for tea?



He RAMPS Scott Boland for six!



We'll have what he's having! #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/ajXQi3biYK — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 16, 2023

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has predicted that star batters like Root, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne will get runs in the Ashes series.

"We have three of the batting greats of world cricket in the series in Joe Root, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. Sorry to sit on the fence, but I think all three of them will get runs," Hussain told Sky Sports as quoted by ANI.

Under the captaincy of Ben Stokes and the leadership of head coach Brendon McCullum, England have played a new brand of cricket.

"I don't think there will be many draws - England haven't a draw in 12 Tests under Brendon McCullum," he added.

Australia head into the Ashes opener after a thumping 209-run win over India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval.

(With ANI Inputs)