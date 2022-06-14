Joe Root has been on a run-scoring spree in Test cricket in the past year. After his batting exploits in the opening Test at Lord's against New Zealand where he scored a century to take England to victory, Root joined an elite list of players to score 10,000 runs in the longest format of the game. He followed that up with yet another stunning knock to lead England's reply to New Zealand's mammoth first innings total of 553 in the second Test. Root's 176-run knock in the first innings also helped him go past India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar in the all-time Test runs list.

With a total of 10,191 Test runs, Root is now 12th in the leading run-scorers chart of Test cricket. Gavaskar has 10,122 runs to his name while Root also went past Pakistan great Younis Khan (10,099 runs).

Earlier, England had won the toss and elected to bowl, but the decision seemed to backfire as New Zealand piled on the runs at Trent Bridge.

Daryl Mitchell (190) and Tom Blundell (106) hit fine centuries as New Zealand amassed 553 in their first innings.

In reply, England lost Zak Crawley early but Alex Lees and Ollie Pope put on 141 runs for the second wicket to give the hosts a strong start. Root and Pope then pulverized the New Zealand bowling lineup.

Both batters hit centuries as England posted 539 to hand New Zealand a slender 14-run lead.

In the New Zealand second innings, England bowlers did a far better job, bowling out the visitors for 284.

Stuart Broad took three wickets while James Anderson and Matty Potts picking two each.