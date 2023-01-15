Former India batter Gautam Gambhir is regarded as one of the best performers of his time. In a career spanning more than a decade, the Delhi-born cricketer played 58 Test matches and scored 4154 runs with 9 centuries and one double ton. In ODIs, he made 147 appearances and smashed 5238 runs at a strike-rate of 85.25. Apart from this, Gambhir is known for his heroics in India's triumph during 2011 World Cup clash against Sri Lanka, where he scored 97 runs in the chase of 275. However, the cricketer-turned-politician is also widely popular for being blunt while sharing his opinion on players and teams.

On a lighter note, Gambhir's former teammate Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter and shared a very unknown side of the two-time World Cup champion. In a photo shared on Kaif's Twitter, Gambhir was seen laughing open-heartedly as the caption read in Hindi, "Kayi apne dum par toofan thama de. Kayi apne josh mein chattan hila de. Hum toh bs vo hain jo gambhir ko hasa de. @Gautam Gambhir."

The picture soon went viral on social media as all the fans were impressed after seeing Gambhir in such a different way.

I have never seen Gambhir Sir laughing this much. Lovely to see — VK (@vikas_kushwaha_) January 14, 2023

पहली बार गम्भीर आदमी को हँसते हुए देखा ..... Very good. ऐसे ही हँसते मुश्कुराते रहो.... — Kartikeshwar patel (@Kartik123patel) January 14, 2023

Main Sarkar se Guzarish karunga Kaif bhai ko Bharat Ratna se nawaze ... Gambhir sir ko hassa diya ab kya chaiye — Rajat Shrivastava (@bohemia_rajat) January 14, 2023

Bhai aj phli bar @GautamGambhir ko hste hue dekha h... Thank u @MohammadKaif sir — PratikPathak®️ (@imPratik_15) January 14, 2023

Apart from international cricket, Gambhir also had a blistering run in the IPL, where he played 154 matches and scored a whopping total of 4218 runs with 36 half-centuries to his name. He also led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title in 2012 and 2014.

He is currently serving as the mentor of Lucknow Super Giants, who made their maiden appearance in the previous season.

Featured Video Of The Day

Hockey World Cup Returns To Odisha, Rourkela To Host Matches