The SA20 league is rapidly climbing the popularity charts. Having employed some of the finest players in the world, the South African T20 league is producing breathtaking action every single day. Jimmy Neesham, who plays for Pretoria Capitals in the league, produced a one-handed stunner in the match against Durban Super Giants, leaving the cricket world awestruck. Fieldin at point, Neesham saw the ball arrive at a fair distance towards his left. The New Zealand all-rounder produced a stunning diving effort and grabbed the ball with one hand to complete the dismissal.

Seeing Neesham completing the catch, Durban batter Wian Mulder couldn't believe his luck. His reaction said it all. Here's the video:

WIth this being the inaugural seaosn of the SA20 league, Neesham said that the competition feels a litle like the Indian Prmeier League.“Yeah it's been great. It's a fantastic tournament obviously, the vibe has been amazing because the whole thing, some pretty incredible crowds and some pretty incredible atmospheres. So, it's been really enjoyable so far. We're only about halfway through so hopefully it keeps delivering over the next couple of weeks,” he said in an interaction with SA20.

“It almost feels like the IPL a little bit. The four overseas players and every team are obviously really high quality and I've been really impressed by the quality of the local South African players as well,” he added.

Neesham also explained how the Pretoria Capitals deal with the pressure of games and how they cope with each result, he said“Just about being as level headed as we can I think you know, we know what the quality of teams in this tournament you're not going to go out and blow teams off the park and win every game. So, we weren't really too disappointed with the performance yesterday. It's like a couple of really good innings from a couple of really high-quality players and Jos Buttler and David Miller and you know that happens every now and then and installments but the quality of players are higher, so we haven't changed whole lot going into this game. Just go again and be a little bit better than we were yesterday.”

Featured Video Of The Day

"Threw Broken Handle Of Pan": Vinod Kambli's Wife Accuses Him Of Assault