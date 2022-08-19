India batter Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of the ongoing season of The Hundred after she picked up an injury. "Northern Superchargers batter Jemimah Rodrigues has unfortunately been forced to end her season in The Hundred due to injury," read a statement on the official website of the tournament. Gaby Lewis from the Republic of Ireland has been roped in as her replacement. Rodrigues played two matches for the Northern Superchargers and scored a half-century in the first game against Oval Invincibles.

Jemimah Rodrigues was the highest scorer for the Superchargers last season.

The 21-year-old was part of the Indian team that won silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Rodrigues played a key role in India's performance at the Games.

She hit one unbeaten fifty and also scored a crucial 44* against England in the semi-final.

Promoted

India lost to Australia in the final, which was a thrilling contest.

Jemimah Rodrigues has represented India in 21 ODIs and 58 T20Is.