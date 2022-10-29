India batter Jemimah Rodrigues is having a good time off the field in Australia during the ongoing Women's Big Bash League. The 22-year-old batter is a part of the Melbourne Stars squad in the eighth season of the WBBL. She has had a dismal start to the tournament with the bat this season, but off the field, Rodrigues is enjoying her time. On Saturday, the right-handed batter shared a video on social media in which she could be seen singing a Bollywood song on guitar with her Melbourne Stars teammates also trying their hands on the Indian music.

Watch the video here:

Went a lil Desi with the Stars

How good are they at bollywood songs?! #ChannaMereya



Also such a good win today!!

We keep going @StarsBBL #WBBL08 pic.twitter.com/0sF6iEMbnB — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) October 29, 2022

Melbourne Stars in early September had announced the signing of Rodrigues for the eighth season of WBBL. The Indian batter had represented Stars' cross-town rival Melbourne Renegades last season, scoring 333 runs at a strike rate of over 116.

With the signing, the Mumbai-born batter also became the first Indian woman cricketer to play for the Stars and is the third to sign the contract for the WBBL 8, alongside Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (Melbourne Renegades), and Pooja Vastrakar (Brisbane Heat).

Jemimah was part of the Indian squad that bagged silver in this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Having made her India debut at the age of 17 in 2018, Jemimah has so far represented India in 66 T20 Internationals and 21 ODIs, scoring 1490 and 394 runs, respectively. Her highest T20I score is 76 while that in ODIs is 81 not out.

(With PTI Inputs)