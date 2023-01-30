Shaheen Afridi and Jasprit Bumrah are among the most lethal pacers in the subcontinent currently. Bumrah is currently sidelined with injury. However, his past exploits have made him the spearhead of the Indian bowling attack. In 30 Tests, the 29-year-old Bumrah has taken 128 wickets while in 72 ODIs he has scalped 121 wickets. In 60 T20Is he has scalped 70 wickets. Left-arm pacer Shaheen, on the other hand, has taken 99 wickets in 25 Tests. The 22-year-old has 62 wickets in 32 ODIs and 58 wickets in 47 T20Is.

While statistics might indicate that the two pacers are almost equally effective, former Pakistan all rounder Abdul Razzaq thinks differently.

"Shaheen bahut accha hai, Bumrah toh uske paas bhi nahi aata (Shaheen is very good. Bumrah doesn't come near him)," Abdul Razzaq told Paktv.tv recently.

When asked, who was better among Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shaheen, Razzaq replied: "All three are good."

Meanwhile, India skipper Rohit Sharma is hoping that pace ace Jasprit Bumrah would return to lead the attack in the last two Tests of the upcoming four-match series against world number one Australia. The 29-year-old Burmah, who hasn't played international cricket since September last year due to a back injury, is not in the India squad for the first two Tests but returned to bowl recently at the National Cricket Academy nets, raising hopes of a comeback in the near future.

"About Bumrah, I am not too sure at the moment. The first two Test matches, of course, he is not going to be available. I am expecting...I am hoping, not expecting, that he plays the next (last) two Test matches (against Australia). We don't want to take any risks with him as back injuries are always critical. We have a lot of cricket coming back after that as well," Rohit said recently.

"We are in constant touch with physios and doctors in NCA. We will monitor. The medical team will give him as much time as he wants," he added.

Featured Video Of The Day

Sack Wrestling Body Chief, Say Athletes Over #MeToo. Wait, Says Minister