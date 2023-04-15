After successfully undergoing surgery on his lower back, star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has began his rehab at the National Cricket Academy, the Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) announced in a statement on Saturday. After missing the T20 World Cup, Bumrah was picked for the home ODI series versus Sri Lanka in January this year. Since then, he has been out of the team, and is also not part of Mumbai Indians' squad for the ongoing IPL 2023.

"Mr Jasprit Bumrah underwent surgery in New Zealand on his lower back, which was successful and he remains pain-free. The fast bowler was advised by the specialist to start his rehab six weeks after the surgery and accordingly, Mr Bumrah has commenced his rehab management at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru from Friday," the BCCI said in a statement.

The board also shared an update on batter Shreyas Iyer's road to recovery, saying that the 28-year-old will undergo his lower back surgery next week, and will only begin his rehab two weeks after it at the NCA.

"Mr Shreyas Iyer is scheduled to undergo surgery for his lower back issue next week. He will remain under the surgeon's care for two weeks and will return to the NCA after that for rehabilitation,"the statemen added.

Iyer's lower back injury, on the other hand, forced him to miss the entire white-ball series against New Zealand and the first Test versus Australia. He returned to the squad for the second Test in Delhi, only to leave midway through the fourth and final match due to the same issue.

While Iyer is already out of the WTC final, it will be interesting to see whether Bumrah will attain full fitness or not, ahead of the marquee fixture