USA batsman Jaskaran Malhotra joined an elite club of players who have smashed six sixes in an over in international cricket as he hit Papua New Guinea's Gaudi Toka for 36 runs on Thursday. Only Yuvraj Singh, Herschelle Gibbs and Kieron Pollard had smacked six maximums in an over before Jaskaran's heroics in Oman. Facing the last over of the innings, Jaskaran whacked the ball to all parts of the ground. The 31-year-old started the final over with a huge hit over long on and followed it up with a maximum over covers. Jaskaran sent three deliveries down the ground and finished the over with a six over square leg.

Watch the video of Jaskaran's blistering finish to the innings:

WATCH!



Jaskaran Malhotra makes history in Oman becoming just the 4th international cricketer after @hershybru @YUVSTRONG12 and @KieronPollard55 to hit x 's in an over in his record-breaking innings of * vs Papua New Guinea today#WeAreUSACricket pic.twitter.com/eZrMM9PLFS — USA Cricket (@usacricket) September 9, 2021

It is only the second time in 50-over cricket that a batsman has hit six maximums in an over. Gibbs had done it against the Netherlands in 2007 World Cup while Yuvraj and Pollard had achieved the feat in T20I cricket.

In the match, USA posted a competitive total of 271 for nine from their allotted 50 overs with Jaskaran being the top-scorer, smashing an unbeaten century (173).

Chasing 272 for the win, Papua New Guinea were bundled out for 137 in 37.1 overs.

Abhishek Paradkar was the pick of the bowlers for USA, returning with figures of four for 26 from nine overs.