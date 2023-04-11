Former India bowling all-rounder Dodda Ganesh has lashed out at Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul for the player's knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023 on Monday. Chasing a target of 213 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Rahul failed to get going. While he struggled to score runs, his innings ended at 18 off 20 balls. He was dismissed by Mohammed Siraj in the 12th over of the game. Slamming the knock of Rahul, Ganesh didn't mince words and called it the "most hideous innings".

"This innings from KL Rahul has to be the most hideous innings played in the history of IPL ever considering the context of the game. Man. What's in his mind? Seriously. This can't happen for so long at this level. It's not school cricket," wrote Ganesh on Twitter.

This innings from KL Rahul has to be the most hideous innings played in the history of IPL ever considering the context of the game. Man. What's in his mind? Seriously. This can't happen for so long at this level. It's not school cricket #DoddaMathu #IPL2023 #CricketTwitter — Dodda Ganesh |(@doddaganesha) April 10, 2023

Rahul has failed to impress this season with his strike rate hovering around 100 after playing four matches. The right-handed batter started the season with 8 off 12 against Delhi Capitals. He then scored 20 off 18 against Chennai Super Kings and 35 off 31 against SunRisers Hyderabad before facing RCB.

It was Nicholas Pooran's blazing 62 off 19 balls that helped LSG chase down the target of 213 runs against RCB. The Rahul-led side won the game on the last ball of the match with just one wicket in hand. Along with Pooran, Marus Stoinis also scored a crucial 65 off 30 balls.

Earlier, half-centuries from Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell guided RCB to 212 for 2 in 20 overs. Du Plessis remained unbeaten at 79 off 46 balls, while Virat and Maxwell were dismissed for 61 and 59 respectively.