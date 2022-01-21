The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the schedule for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022, which will be played in Australia later this year. While the qualifiers will begin from October 16, the Super 12 stage will commence from October 22. Hosts and defending champions Australia will play New Zealand in the first match of the main event at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). However, the main attraction will be the game between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23.

When India play Pakistan, it's more than just a game of cricket. Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has also expressed his excitement regarding the India-Pakistan tie at the MCG.

While speaking on Star Sports, Steyn said that he can't wait to see India and Pakistan face off, adding that "it's going to be absolutely crazy" when the two teams meet later this year in front of a jam-packed crowd.

"It's Going To Be Crazy. Just the game aside, it's incredible. MCG is one of favourite venues to play cricket. We played against India at the 2015 World Cup at the MCG. It was so loud when I tried to call whoever it was at mid-on from the middle, they couldn't hear me. Now you turn the tables a little bit with Pakistan involved. It's going to be absolutely crazy," he said.

India and Pakistan met during the T20 World Cup last year in the UAE. It was a one-sided affair as Pakistan won the game by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium.

It was Pakistan's first win over India in a World Cup match in any format.

India will aim for payback when the two sides meet at the iconic MCG later this year.

The MCG is one of the seven venues reserved for the tournament. The SCG in Sydney, the Optus Stadium in Perth, the Adelaide Oval, the Gabba in Brisbane, the Blundstone Arena in Hobart and the Kardinia Park in Geelong are the other venues for the tournament.