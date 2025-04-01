Story ProgressBack to home
Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings LIVE Score, IPL 2025: LSG's Rs 25 Crore Waste Leads To Rise Of Ignored India Star
Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings LIVE Score, IPL 2025 LIVE: The two costliest players in IPL history, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, face off as LSG face PBKS.
LSG vs PBkS LIVE Cricket Updates, IPL 2025 LIVE Scorecard
Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025, hoping to carry on their winning form. It will be a clash of the two-most expensive players of the IPL 2025 mega auction, in the form of PBKS' Rs 26.75 crore captain Shreyas Iyer and LSG's Rs 27 crore captain Rishabh Pant. PBKS beat Gujarat Titans in their first match, while LSG beat the mighty Sunrisers Hyderabad at their own backyard in their previous game. This will also be LSG's first home match of the season, and captain Pant will be hoping to find his form with the bat. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2025 LIVE Updates - Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings LIVE Score, straight from Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow:
- 17:58 (IST)LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2025 LIVE: LSG's missing pacersWhile Avesh Khan is back, LSG are still missing three frontline Indian seamers due to injury. Mohsin Khan has already been ruled out of IPL 2025. Akash Deep is still nursing a niggle, while Mayank Yadav is not fit to bowl yet.The three combined cost LSG Rs 25 crore!
- 17:53 (IST)LSG vs PBKS LIVE: The rise of Shardul ThakurA month ago, Shardul Thakur did not have a contract for IPL 2025. The 33-year-old had gone unsold in the mega auction. But LSG remarkably saw all four of their Indian seamers - worth a combined Rs 34.75 crore - get injured at the same time. Then Shardul got the ring from Zaheer Khan!2 games, 6 wickets, a 'Player of the Match'. Rejuvenated and leading the bowling attack of an IPL side.
- 17:41 (IST)LSG vs PBKS LIVE: Shreyas Iyer, a man in formShreyas Iyer seems to be in the form of his life. The reigning IPL-winning captain. The reigning Syed Mushtaq Ali-winning captain. India's top run-scorer in the Champions Trophy 2025. Rs 26.75 cr IPL contract. And a stunning 97* to begin the season!
- 17:39 (IST)LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2025 LIVE: First win under the beltBoth franchises already have their first wins of the season under their belt. PBKS got off to a winning start, and have only played one game so far, beating Gujarat Titans. Shreyas Iyer smashed 97 as they piled up 243 in that game.LSG started off with a heartbreaking loss, but then bounced back by sweeping aside last year's runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad in their backyard.
- 17:33 (IST)LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2025 LIVE: All eyes on Rishabh PantRishabh Pant. Rs 27 crore. But it's not been the best start for him with the bat. Duck in Game 1. Only 15 runs in Game 2. Can he finally step up and make a big score for his new franchise? It would be the perfect gift to the LSG fans in their first home game of the season.
- 17:31 (IST)LSG vs PBKS LIVE: The battle of the most expensive captains!It is a battle of the two most expensive players in IPL auction history. Rs 27 crore Rishabh Pant leads Lucknow Super Giants; Rs 26.75 crore Shreyas Iyer is the captain of Punjab Kings. Both are rising stalwarts of Indian cricket, and this match is expected to be a great one!
