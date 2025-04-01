Mumbai Indians have always been slow starters in the IPL 2025. The joint-most successful franchise in the IPL often takes a long time to get its first win. However, this time Mumbai Indians tasted its first win of the season in its first match at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. MI defeated KKR by eight wickets to secure their initial win in IPL 2025. After limiting KKR to only 116, MI successfully pursued 117 in only 12. 5 overs. Debutant left-arm pacer Ashwani Kumar was the star of the show as he picked a four wicket haul.

After the win, the MI dugout was clearly a relieved lot. It reflected on the faces of the owners as well as the team. Sachin Tendulkar, who is one of the mentors of Mumbai Indians, could be seen having a special chat with Rohit Sharma. The former MI captain Rohit Sharma did not have the best of matches as he got out for just 13.

It might be tough to find Sachin cheering for Ro when everybody is doing , but it's never difficult to find him around Rohit when nobody is there!



Something that never changed from 2012* pic.twitter.com/LWJvP5ueH7 — Misty Sinha (@naive_shrewd) March 31, 2025

A legendary embrace! Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar share an emotional moment after a grand win! pic.twitter.com/PninyXiz63 — MI Fans Army (@MIFansArmy) March 31, 2025

Rohit Sharma hugs Sachin Tendulkar. pic.twitter.com/zTcTgJz848 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 31, 2025

While speaking in the post-match presentation, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya expressed his satisfaction with the team's win, particularly the collective effort that led to it. He highlighted the team's depth and the successful selection of Ashwani, crediting the MI scouts for identifying his potential. Pandya praised Ashwani's bowling style and the crucial wicket he took of Russell.

"Very satisfying to win, especially at home. The way we did it, as a group, everyone chipped in - can't be happier. It's always a challenge picking one guy here and there. With our team, it's pretty sorted with the players who we are backing. This wicket just offered a bit more, and we thought Ashwani could come in and bowl the way he bowled," Pandya said.

"First of all, it's all because of the scouts. All MI scouts have gone to all the places and picked these young kids. We played a practice game, and it looked like he had that zip and late swing, had a different action, and plus he is a leftie. The way he took that wicket of Russell was a very crucial wicket. And especially, how he started with that catch of Quinton. It was great to see a fast bowler jumping that high. As I mentioned earlier, it's a great sign for everyone to chip in and kick off the tournament for us."