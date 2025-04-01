After successfully helping the Indian team clinch the ICC Champions Trophy, Virat Kohli has sent a loud and clear message over his next big target. In an event, the talismanic cricketer has confirmed that the ODI World Cup, in 2027, is the big prize his has his eyes set on. Amid the chatter on social media over Virat Kohli's potential retirement from international cricket, the batter has sent a clear message of intent to head coach Gautam Gambhir and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar.

"Staying in the present. Any hints about the next big step?", the host asked Kohli during an event.

Without dancing around the topic, Virat gave a clear response, saying he wants to lift the ODI World Cup next. "The next big step. I don't know, but maybe try to win the next World Cup," he said.

Virat Kohli Said: The Next Big Step? I Don't Know. Maybe Try To Win The Next World Cup 2027. pic.twitter.com/aq6V9Xb7uU — virat_kohli_18_club (@KohliSensation) April 1, 2025

It was also recently reported that Indian batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are all set to retain their A+ grade contract, which is worth Rs 7 crore in the BCCI's annual player contracts. Even after retiring from the T20 format, Rohit and Kohli will continue in the elusive A+ category.

Shreyas Iyer, India's leading run-getter in the recent Champions Trophy, is all set to make his comeback in the central contract list," sources told IANS.

"Wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan, who was notably excluded alongside Iyer last year, still has to wait for his return in central contracts," it added. All-rounder Axar Patel, who played a vital role in India's unbeaten runs in the T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy, also stands a good chance to earn a promotion.

Varun Chakaravarthy, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Abhishek Sharma, who have been stellar performers for India in different formats in the last 12 months, also have a great chance to earn their first-ever central contract.

With IANS Inputs